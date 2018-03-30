J&K: Dineshwar Sharma meets six delegations in Tral

Centre’s special representative to J&K Dineshwar Sharma in Tral on Thursday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Centre’s special representative to J&K Dineshwar Sharma in Tral on Thursday. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Amid heavy security, the Centre’s special representative to Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma on Thursday met several delegations at militant stronghold Tral in south Kashmir. At the town hall in Tral, Sharma held meetings with six delegations, including members of a cricket team, some of them with their cricket bats, requesting him to provide a cricket ground.

This is Sharma’s sixth visit to Kashmir since he was appointed the Centre’s special representative in October 2017. Sharma was flown in and out of Tral in a helicopter owing to security concerns and he spent about an hour- and-a-half at the town hall on Thursday.

Jumma Gojar climbed down from Panner village, hoping to find an “afsar” who would consider his request to build a road to his village. “I live approximately two kilometres from the road. Ours is a village of about 30 households, uphill from Tral, and we still do not have a road.” He does not have a phone and struggled to find someone to write a “darkhaast” (an application) that he could hand over to the interlocutor.

Members of Gurduwara Prabhandak Committee urged Sharma to provide Sikhs in the Valley minority status and jobs for the young people of the district. About ten members of a Tral cricket team, who did not wish to be named, sought jobs for the qualified youth of the district.

Sharma’s mandate in Kashmir was “to initiate and carry forward a dialogue with elected representatives, various organisations and concerned individuals in the state of Jammu and Kashmir” to seek a solution to the Kashmir issue. Apart from the political delegations that have met Sharma, demands from individuals and associations, including those in Tral, have been focused around employment, development, trade, tourism and education.

Villagers from Jawbehra Awantipora, advocates from Awantipora and a delegation of BJP party workers also met Sharma at Tral. Ali Mohammad, 50, who was part of the delegation from Jawbehra, said hundreds of kanals of the villagers’ land was rented by the Army and CRPF and for some of it they received rent, “However, the only work we know is to extract stones from land surrounding these camps. The forces do not allow us to do that anymore. This is the only livelihood we had.”

He urged Sharma to ensure permission for use of the leftover land in the village by the local residents. He added that he had tried to meet officials of the state government for years, “Meeting the interlocutor has been easier than trying to meet the CM. They do not let us enter their high gates,” he said.

