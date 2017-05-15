J&K Deputy CM visits shelling-hit people on LoC

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh. (PTI Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir’s Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh today met shelling-affected people along the LoC in Rajouri and assured them that the state government has taken optimum measures to relocate residents to safer areas if ceasefire violations by Pakistan continue. Asserting that Pakistan is violating the ceasefire in sheer “desperation”, the Deputy CM said a befitting response is being given and the Indian Army will continue to do so. He expressed hope that the situation would be brought under control soon.

Singh also visited the shelling-affected areas in Nowshera sector and took stock of the situation. “Pakistan is continuing with its cowardly acts. They are targeting civilians. They have carried out such acts earlier also. We are giving an apt reply to their firing, the government will also take appropriate steps,” Singh said. “Since three days they are continuing firing. It is an act of desperation. We are retaliating strongly. They are suffering losses. Pakistan is not only resorting to shelling but also encouraging militants in Kashmir,” he said.

He was accompanied by Nowshera MLA Ravinder Raina, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and other senior officers of police and civil administration during the visit. The Deputy CM visited the relief camps set up by the administration for providing relief and rehabilitation to affected families and took stock of the facilities. He directed the administration to assess the damages to people’s property and livestock and prepare a detailed report so that sufferers would be compensated.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now