What kind of politics is this? J&K Deputy CM on Mirwaiz Farooq’s tweet congratulating Pakistan for Champions Trophy win

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Monday condemned separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq’s plaudits to the Pakistan cricket team over its victory against India in the ICC Champions Trophy final asking ‘what kind of politics is this?’. “This is the most condemnable thing. People are losing their lives here and these separatists are cheering for Pakistan over their win and enticing the youth of Kashmir. What kind of politics is this?” Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

He said that the separatists were desperate to make their presence felt in Kashmir and added that these actions were not going to benefit them in any manner. “They talk of Pakistan’s victory, but here innocent children are losing their lives because of Pakistan,” he added.

Meanwhile, National People’s Party (NPP) Chairman Harsh Dev alleged that Farooq’s comments were seditious and raised question over security being provided to him by the Indian government. “Mirwaiz has been supporting Pakistan throughout and it’s a known fact that he is acting as its agent. During the recent cricket match, he was celebrating the victory of Pakistan. These people need to be taken to task and dealt with under the law. Any encouragement to such elements will prove to be counter-productive and the government needs to understand this,” Dev said.

Earlier, after Farooq had congratulated the Pakistan team on its victory on Sunday, Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir suggested the separatist leader to “pack his bags and cross the border to go to Pakistan”. “A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don’t u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing,” Gambhir tweeted.

Farooq had tweeted, “Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team #Pakistan.”

