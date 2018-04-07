J&K: Decapitated body of abducted man found in Hajin

The decapitated body of a 24-year-old youth, who was allegedly abducted by unidentified gunmen from Jammu and Kashmir’s Hajin two days ago, was found on Friday, police said.

A group of suspected Lashkar-e-Toiba militants allegedly barged into the house of Abdul Gaffar Bhat and abducted him and his son Manzoor on Wednesday night. While Gaffar managed to escape after a scuffle, the armed militants took his son away, police said.

Manzoor’s beheaded body was found on Friday in an orchard, about a kilometre away from his house, they added. Gaffar, who had sustained a firearm injury during the scuffle with the militants, is still recuperating in a hospital, police said.

This is the second civilian killing in Hajin this week. Earlier, body of Naseer Ahmed Parray (37), who was abducted on Monday evening, was recovered from the outskirts of the town the next day. Bandipore SP Zulfakar Azad told The Indian Express both Manzoor and Parray were “innocent civilians.” “Four to five foreign militants, along with a local militant Saleem, are behind both these killings,” the SP said.

Azad claimed the Lashkar-e-Toiba leadership was wiped out from the area last year, but a new group had become active now. “This new group, comprising four to five foreign militants, are again active in the area and they want to terrorise the local population by killing innocent people,” Azad said.

So far, police have identified the militants as — Abu Muslim, Hubaib, Khalid, Abu Hamza and Haider. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said: “The brutal killing of young Manzoor is highly condemnable…but it should also serve as a reminder of where the society is headed to. The scourge of terror has hit a new low as the brutality of this act has left us all in shock.”

Former Chief Minister and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing and asked why there was no anger against the killing. “Any shut down call or call for peaceful protests for Manzoor Ahmed whose decapitated body was found in North Kashmir after he’d been abducted & killed by militants? No? I’m not surprised,” he tweeted.

Last year, the security forces killed several top Lashkar commanders, including the nephew of Lashkar-e-Toiba chief and alleged mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, in Hajin and claimed to have wiped off the entire leadership of Lashkar. However, several foreign militants, especially those affiliated to the Lashkar, have surfaced in the area recently. Hajin and its neighbourhood areas have seen multiple encounters over the past one year.

