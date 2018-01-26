J&K: Dead militant’s sister among two injured in Shopian encounter

Police said that the militants were wearing burqas when they tried to break the security cordon and opened fire. (Express File Photo for representation purpose: Shuaib Masoodi) Police said that the militants were wearing burqas when they tried to break the security cordon and opened fire. (Express File Photo for representation purpose: Shuaib Masoodi)

A DAY after the encounter in Saigund village of Shopian, in which two militants and a civilian were killed, police said on Thursday that the militants were wearing burqas when they tried to break the security cordon and opened fire.

Meanwhile, one of the two women injured in the encounter has been identified as Saima Wani, 18, the sister of Sameer Ahmad Wani, who was among the two militants killed on Wednesday.

“Following specific information, a joint team of police, 44 RR and 14 Bn CRPF set up a security cordon around Saigund area of Shopian in South Kashmir. The militants, who were wearing burqas, tried to break the cordon and fired indiscriminately at the security forces. The security forces retaliated, and militants were forced to go back into hiding,” said a police spokesman.

“During indiscriminate firing by the militants and the retaliatory fire, a civilian, Shakir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Kalampora Pulwama, was killed, and two women received bullet injuries. The injured were taken to SMHS Hospital, from where they were shifted to Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar for specialised treatment,” he said.

The police spokesman confirmed that Saima is Sameer Ahmad Wani’s sister.

Both the women, Saima and her neighbour Sumaya, 25, suffered head injuries. While doctors said Sumaya was stable, Saima is reported to be in critical condition.

“They (Saima and Sumaya) were targeted,” alleged Saima’s uncle, Mohammad Ayub, at the hospital. “When the army cordoned off the area, they opened fire and killed a civilian. When people heard about the death of a civilian, women came out of their houses. They were shot at,” he claimed.

“When Saima was injured, we tried to rush her to hospital, but were stopped by the police,” alleged Ayub. “We somehow managed to take her to the sub-district hospital in Rajpora, and then to the district hospital in Pulwama. She was then referred to Srinagar.”

Saima’s parents, brother and sister were away in Shopian for Wani’s funeral.

Wani is reported to have joined militancy about three months ago. “When he went missing three months ago, we registered a missing report with the police,” said his cousin Aafaq Ahmad.

“It was after a month-and-a-half that we came to know that he had joined (militancy),” he said.

Meanwhile, thousands of people turned up for the funerals of Wani, his associate Firdous Ahmad, and civilian Shakir Ahmad Mir, at Audoo village on Thursday.

