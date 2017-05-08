J&K Darbar Move: Mehbooba Mufti govt starts functioning from Srinagar

From May to October, governmental offices are housed in Srinagar, and the other six months in Jammu. From May to October, governmental offices are housed in Srinagar, and the other six months in Jammu.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday started functioning from the summer capital here after shifting from Jammu as part of the pre-independence bi-annual Darbar Move practice. Civil Secretariat, Raj Bhavan and other offices opened here with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti taking salute and inspecting the ceremonial guard of honour at the seat of government.

The moving offices were closed in Jammu on April 28 as per the Darbar Move, a century-old practice under which government functions six month each in the two capitals of the state. The government will function in Srinagar, the summer capital of the state, till late October and then move to Jammu, the winter capital, in the first week of November.

Authorities had made all necessary arrangements, including security, to ensure smooth functioning of the offices in the Kashmir Valley, which has witnessed a spurt in militant activities, officials said. They said the summer capital has been given a face-lift ahead of the re-opening of the ‘move offices’.

The roads around and leading to the Civil Secretariat, the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government, are being renovated with labourers busy cleaning the pathways and painting the roadsides. Every year, the city gets a face-lift on the eve of re-opening of Civil Secretariat and other move offices. Besides, the government offices and quarters have been renovated and the street lights restored, the officials said.

