J&K: Crackdown on people threatening govt officials online

Police have arrested several persons for allegedly using social media to threaten professionals and government functionaries in Kashmir.

“Police Station Pantha Chowk, Police station Zakoora and Police Post Chanapora have arrested some miscreants who threatened professionals and government functionaries through their posts and uploads (on social media),” a police spokesman said.

He did not reveal the number of persons arrested or the social media platform used to threaten the functionaries. “Following the reports that some miscreants are misusing the cyber space, police across Kashmir has activated its technical cells to monitor their activities on social media.

“It was reported and found that some videos and posts were uploaded and shared to harm the reputation of some professionals and officers,” he said. The spokesman said further investigation is going on.

