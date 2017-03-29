J&K Council Polls: BJP, PDP share ‘safe’ seats

In what may be seen as a tactical move to make inroads in areas where they failed to make a mark during the 2014 assembly elections, the BJP and the PDP have exchanged between themselves one “safe’’ Legislative Council seat falling in their respective areas. According to sources, the BJP had decided to leave the first Jammu seat, considered safe, for PDP’s Abdul Qayoom Dar. Similarly, PDP has left its safe seat in Valley for BJP’s G L Raina (Ajay Bharti). Of the six vacancies in the Legislative Council, which are going to polls on April 17, three fall in Jammu and the rest in the Valley.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now