J&K: Cops look for JeM team planning to strike security installation

Police are looking for a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) module that is suspected to be waiting for an opportunity to target a security installation in Kashmir, officials said. Two JeM modules are believed to have carried out attacks recently: at a camp in the district police lines in Pulwama on August 26, in which eight security personnel and three militants were killed; and a BSF camp near Srinagar airport Tuesday, in which three militants and a BSF officer were killed.

Probe revealed that three JeM modules sneaked into the Valley in July. Police have intensified search for the last group, which could be moving between south and central Kashmir.

A senior officer told The Indian Express that Jaish was trying to target big security force installations by sending fidayeen modules. “This outfit has formed a separate squad for fidayeen attacks in different parts of the Valley,” he said.

A high alert was also sounded across Jammu region after Army troops seized a “fully loaded” IED and two mines in Akhnoor town Thursday. These are believed to have been left behind by three militants who were sighted near an Army camp the previous night.

