J&K: Constable who nabbed a rifle snatching assailant rewarded

A Selection Grade Constable Rajesh Kumar was on Saturday felicitated by state’s Director General of Police Dr S P Vaid for apprehending one of the three assailants who had snatched an AK rifle from a police man in Jammu last week for displaying courage and presence of mind.

Rewarding him with cash and commendation certificate at the police headquarters here, Dr Vaid said that his timely action and presence of mind led to the arrest of other two assailants also, solving the case of weapons snatching within a short time. “Such act of courage and fearlessness by the constable is exemplary, which would inspire other personnel in the force,’’ he maintained.

On March 23 late evening, three motorcycle borne youth from Shopian attacked a police constable Mohammad Hanief and snatched his service rifle at Mandir-Masjid point near Tawi bridge after hitting him in the head with a rod and throwing chili powder in his eyes. Rajesh Kumar, who was returning from duty to security lines found his counterpart crying.

He also noticed a boy in suspicious circumstances and immediately overpowered him. The boy was later found involved in the weapon snatching incident. His two accomplices, who had fled along with the AK rifle, too were arrested in next 48 hours from Jammu and Shopian and the gun recovered by police.

