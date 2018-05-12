J&K: Constable killed in Budgam militant attack

During cordon and search operations after the incident, clashes broke out in the area and a local youth, Adil Farooq, was inured in police firing. (Representational Image) During cordon and search operations after the incident, clashes broke out in the area and a local youth, Adil Farooq, was inured in police firing. (Representational Image)

A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable was killed allegedly by militants after he thwarted their attempt to take weapons from a guard post in Budgam. Police said the constable, Shamim Ahmad, was stationed at a guard post in Wardwan area.

Police said the militants held up Ahmad while he was going for Friday prayers to a local mosque and was unarmed. “Militants attempted to forcefully enter a guard post at Budgam. They asked Ahmad to lead them to the guard post, however, the constable raised an alarm and the securitymen inside the post successfully foiled the attempt to enter the guard post, after which the militants shot at Ahmad while escaping,” police said.

Police said the constable sustained bullet injuries in his abdomen and later succumbed. A resident of Yaripora Kulgam, Ahmad is survived by his wife and three children.

During cordon and search operations after the incident, clashes broke out in the area and a local youth, Adil Farooq, was inured in police firing.

“A local youth was injured (in police firing). He has a bullet injury and has been admitted to the Budgam district hospital. Cordon and search operations are over,” SP Budgam Tejinder Singh said. Meanwhile, mobile Internet was suspended in the district after the incident.

