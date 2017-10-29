J&K constable arrested for drug peddling, 12 grams of heroin recovered

The arrests were made in J&K’s Rajouri district The arrests were made in J&K’s Rajouri district

A police constable was among three people arrested on Sunday in Rajouri district on charges of drug peddling.

Police said they had prior information about constable Mushtaq Hussain’s involvement in drug peddling and had kept an eye on his activities. The other two people arrested are Asif Raza Khan of Mendhar and Moien Majed Mir of Kheora in Rajouri district.

The Station House Officer of Manjakote police station, Iqbal Choudhary, said they had laid a trap to arrest the trio on directions of sub-divisional police officer Imtiaz Ahmed. During checking of vehicles in Rajouri district, the police intercepted a Scorpio (JK02AX 9333) and found 12 grams of heroin, a digital weighing machine, lighters and semi-burnt currency notes of Rs 10 that were rolled in the shape of cigarettes.

The arrested constable, who hails from Targaine of Budhal district, has been suspended, said Senior Superintendent of Police (Rajouri) Yougal Manhas.

Sources said Hussian was the fifth cop apprehended on charges of drug peddling in Rajouri district. Police have arrested over 60 people in the last one month along with narcotics in its drive against the drug menace. About 51 of them have been put under preventive detention at Dongri jail, while two have been booked under Public Safety Act.

Sources said most of the arrested people were habitual drug peddlers and they have been traced on the basis of details compiled by different agencies.

