J&K Congress stages protest against attack on Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

Congress-Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Congress-Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress today staged protest against what they described as a “muderous attack” on party Vice President Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat. Led by senior party leader, including senior JKPCC vice president Sham Lal Sharma, Congress workers raised slogans and also set ablaze an effigy of the BJP governments at the Centre and Gujarat near at Shahidi chowk near the party headquarters here.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Ravinder Sharma said protesters alleged the BJP governments at the Centre and Gujarat have failed to prevent the “murderous attack” on Gandhi, who is SPG protectee, member parliament and leader of the main opposition in the country. “Gandhi was on a visit to Gujarat to meet the flood affected people. The attack is the failure of the BJP government in the state and at the centre to ensure his safety and security,” Congress leaders said.

Terming the attack as “murder of democratic values”, they said the voice of opposition was being crushed in the country. They, however, said that Congressmen throughout country would fight against the “undemocratic modes and hooliganism being adopted by the BJP” tooth and nail. Describing the incident as “highly shameful”, they said “the culture of violence, being encouraged against opponents, is dangerous for democracy in the country”.

Sharma said Congress workers also staged demonstrations at different districts and blocks to register their strong protest against the incident. Among others who participated in the protest include senior leaders Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram, MLA Choudhary Mohammad Akram, Jugal Kishore, Vikram Malhotra, state ‘Mahila’ Congress president Indu Pawar, Youth president Pranav Shagotra.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App