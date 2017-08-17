J&K: Congress slams RSS, BJP over Article 35 A case

Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday accused the RSS and the BJP of trying to abrogate the special of the state because of their “vested interests” and said it will resist tooth and nail any such attempts. Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday accused the RSS and the BJP of trying to abrogate the special of the state because of their “vested interests” and said it will resist tooth and nail any such attempts.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday accused the RSS and the BJP of trying to abrogate the special of the state because of their “vested interests” and said it will resist tooth and nail any such attempts. “RSS-BJP is desperate enough to erode the constitutional authority of the state to serve their vested interests. Any attempt to weaken special status will be defeated tooth and nail,” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief G A Mir said at a party convention in north Kashmir.

He alleged that a “malicious campaign” has been launched against the special status of the state, especially the Article 35 A, calling it a move to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 35 A of the Indian Constitution grants special provisions to residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mir pledged to continue to fight against “wrong, anti-people policies of the PDP-BJP government” in the state. He briefed the party cadres about the fallout of fiddling with Article 35A, saying it is the main component of the special status and “any attempt to weaken it will be a dangerous proposition fraught with serious consequences”.

Mir accused the ruling PDP of being “fully responsible” for the current fiasco and said it cannot escape the “responsibility” for “death and destruction in the (Kashmir) Valley”.

Alleging that the PDP had crossed all limits of mis-governance, Mir said “(Chief Minister) Mehbooba is adopting dictatorial attitude of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, who is in a habit of suppressing the voices being raised against his wrong policies and was out to crush the genuine voice of the people.”

The Congress leader said that people have realised that they have been “betrayed” by the PDP for electoral gains. “The PDP secured votes to checkmate the BJP (in 2014 assembly elections) but aligned with the same party for the sake of power and not caring about the urges of people (of the state)”.

