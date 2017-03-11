J&K Congress: High command to decide seat adjustment for Lok Sabha polls 

The digital team is equipped with animations and videos of Amarinder Singh, explaining ‘the Naun Nuktas’ (nine promises), among other things. (File) The digital team is equipped with animations and videos of Amarinder Singh, explaining ‘the Naun Nuktas’ (nine promises), among other things. (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday passed a resolution authorising the party high command to decide on seat adjustment for upcoming Lok Sabha bye-elections in Srinagar and Anantnag. Congress leaders in Jammu unanimously passed the resolution for bye-elections in Srinagar and Anantnag on April 9 and 12, JKPCC chief Gulam Ahmed Mir said. Mir said this decision was taken at a meeting, which also discussed the seat adjustment and were of the opinion that Congress Party high command should take a final call in this regard. Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for bye-elections to three parliamentary and 12 assembly constituencies.

The meeting also reviewed the socio-political and security situation in the Valley especially in Anantnag and Srinagar Lok Sabha parliamentary segments. The meeting also discussed challenges and deteriorating law and order scenario in the backdrop of the recent incidents of violence and termed it as unfortunate and a matter of serious concern. It blamed the state government for failing to restore peace, Mir said.