J&K Cong on GST: Will not be part of govt’s bad designs

A day after the National Conference reiterated that it would not support the GST in its present form, the Congress on Monday said it would not be part of the government’s “bad designs”. State Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir said the prohibition of cameras and mobile phones inside the Assembly during the special session on GST — beginning Tuesday — indicated that the government had some “bad designs”.

“This is strangulation of democracy. Camera is not allowed. Mobile is not allowed. That means they have some bad designs.” He said his party would not compromise on the interests of the people and the special position of Jammu and Kashmir, and would oppose every such move. “How will they (government) keep intact the special position of the state and at the same time not erode financial powers?” said Mir, adding that the government was confused on the issue.

“We have been consistently demanding a draft proposal from the government but they have failed to produce it on four occasions. What they circulated at the last meeting was a mere theoretical paper.”

