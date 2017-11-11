J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti wants cellular coverage in Gurez’s Tulail village

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti wrote to Union Communications Minister Manoj Sinha to bring Tulail village under cellular coverage. File Photo J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti wrote to Union Communications Minister Manoj Sinha to bring Tulail village under cellular coverage. File Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has asked Union Communications Minister Manoj Sinha to bring Tulail village of Gurez valley of Northern Kashmir under cellular coverage.

In a letter to the Sinha, the CM stressed upon the locational disadvantage of the area, which is far away even from Gurez and generally remains cut-off for most of the year. Mufti urged Sinha to direct BSNL and private cellular mobile companies to take measures to extend their services to Tulail that would ease the inconveniences of the villagers.

During her recent visit to Gurez as part of her public outreach programme, a large number of people had requested the CM to extend mobile network services to the area. Even, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Gurez to celebrate Diwali with the soldiers posted there, former CM Omar Abdullah asked him for cellular service and tunnel in the area.

Meanwhile, in a separate communication to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, Mufti highlighted the problems being faced by local producers and content providers of DD Kashir due to stoppage of commissioning of programmes and stringent conditions listed in the fresh notification.

In her letter, the CM said DD Kashir was launched to provide a platform to local artists and producers to showcase their talent besides promoting local languages and culture of the state. Mufti requested Irani to have the issue re-examined to ensure a level playing field for local artists and programme developers.

The CM’s move comes after a delegation of media professionals met Mufti recently raised the issues with her. Mufti had assured the deputation to take up the matter with the I&B minister.

