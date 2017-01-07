Mehbooba Mufti offers prayers at father’s grave on his first death anniversary

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday offered prayers at her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed`s grave on his first death anniversary. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday offered prayers at her father Mufti Muhammad Sayeed`s grave on his first death anniversary. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visited the grave of her father, and former J&K CM Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s in Bijbehara district, Anantnag to mark the one-year anniversary of his death. The chief minister, along with several others, offered prayers at the site.

Mufti Sayeed lost his life after suffering from a multiple organ failure after a prolonged illness last year. The 79-year-old leader, who founded the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was first admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi with complaints of severe fever and neck pain and was kept under close watch of doctors before he succumbed to his illness.

There have been reports that the late leader, who also served as a union minister, will be posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan award this Republic Day. Padma Vibhushan is the second-highest civilian award in India.

Mehbooba Mufti, who currently heads the PDP-BJP alliance in the state, was elected from Anantnag district after her father’s death. She is the first woman chief minister of the state.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd