J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, Finance minister Haseeb Drabu to speak on terror at CTC 2017

Barely out of crisis since she took over as the head of state, J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is set to deliver a speech on how to tackle terror through good governance. Mufti is one of the prominent speakers at the Counter Terrorism Conference (CTC) to be organised by BJP-RSS think-tank India Foundation at New Delhi on Tuesday.

“Mehbooba Mufti, CM of J&K, India will be giving a speech on tackling terror through good governance (Special Session I) at CTC2017,” tweeted the organisers of the Conference.

The Counter Terrorism Conference focuses on the global terror – especially Islamic State and Al Qaeda – in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

“Terrorism has become the biggest bane of Human race and this menace has transcended national frontiers. To counter it, requires a Counter Terrorism Strategy, which cuts across national frontiers and towards this end India Foundation has been organizing Counter Terrorism Conference every year,” reads the Conference brief. “Indian Ocean Region (IOR) has become the epicentre of global terror. Both the leadership of Al Qaeda and Islamic State are ensconced within the region as are their numerous affiliates, besides many other smaller terrorist outfits. Their linkages span across the length and breadth of the region. The fate of Global fight against terrorism is eventually going to be decided within the region”.

Daughter of former Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, Mehbooba gained acceptance for her party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state by participating in the funerals of militants killed in encounters with army and paramilitary forces. Mehbooba even called militants as their brothers.

Besides Mehbooba, J-K’s Finance minister Haseeb Drabu would also be chairing a session in the three-day conference starting from March 14. Drabu would be chairing a session on Economic Impact of Terror and Terror Financing.

