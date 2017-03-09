J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti expresses anguish over killing of boy during encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. PTI Photo Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. PTI Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday expressed deep anguish and grief over the killing of a boy during an encounter between militants and security forces in Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Extending her sympathies to the bereaved family of 15- year-old Amir Nazir, Mehbooba said it was highly unfortunate that the youth are caught in the vicious cycle of violence in the state which has consumed so many precious lives and left behind a trail of death and destruction.

While local residents claimed security forces fired at the protesters near the encounter site leading to Wani’s death, police officials said the teenager was fatally injured by a “stray bullet”.