J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, Dy CM Nirmal Singh condemn terror attack on CRPF in Pulwama

The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Sunday condemned the terror attack on a CRPF camp in Pulwama district which left four personnel dead. Terming the attack as “dastardly”, the chief minister said violence had taken a heavy toll in the state in terms of death and destruction, tearing apart of the social fabric, inflicting massive economic, academic and social losses besides the irreparable loss of human lives.

She paid rich tributes to the jawans including an officer, killed in the post-midnight attack on the training centre at Lethpora in south Kashmir. Mufti also conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved families. Deputy Chief Minister Singh expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of the CRPF personnel and prayed for an early recovery of the two jawans who suffered bullet injuries.

Singh said the attack was a despicable act which needed to be condemned by every section of the society. He expressed his solidarity with the bereaved families and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.

