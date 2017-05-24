J&K: CM Mehbooba Mufti discusses law and order, LoC shelling with Governor

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI photo) Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Governor N N Vohra in Srinagar on Wednesday and discussed law and order, shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), infiltration attempts by militants and other issues. The state has seen unrest and also several militant attacks in the recent past. In the meeting, Vohra emphasised the need to ensure that the student community’s academic interests are not adversely affected by negative factors and influences, according to an official spokesperson.

“Mehbooba met the governor at Raj Bhavan and they had wide ranging discussions which focused on the maintenance of law and order and internal security, functioning of the public delivery organisations and timely implementation of important schemes and projects,” an official spokesman said.

The governor and the chief minister also discussed issues relating to the recent incidents along the LoC, attempts at infiltration and ceasefire violations, the spokesman added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now