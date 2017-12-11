J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti condemns killings of security guards in terror attack

J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti during her visit at Parliament on 11 Aug 2017. Express photo by Renuka Puri. J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti during her visit at Parliament on 11 Aug 2017. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief over the killing of two security guards and a woman in two separate militancy-related incidents in the valley and reiterated her appeal to civil society to work for making the future safe and peaceful.

Two security guards accompanying a cash van were killed in a terror attack at village Kellar in Shopian district of south Kashmir, while a woman got killed during an encounter between militants and security forces in the Handwara area of Kupwara district today. In a official release, Mufti said she had been all along warning of the ill effects of violence and reiterated her appeal to civil society to rise to the occasion and make the future of the youngsters safe and peaceful.

Describing the attack on the security guards as “highly unfortunate,” Mufti condemned the incident. She also expressed grief over the death of six persons in a road accident at Chenani in Udhampur district last night. Six of a marriage party were killed and 19 others injured when a mini-bus fell into a gorge near Chenani along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Mufti directed the Udhampur district administration to provide all support to the injured for their medical treatment.

She has also directed the traffic authorities to ensure strict maintenance of traffic rules on the national highway and elsewhere so that such unfortunate incidents do not take place, an official spokesman said.

