J-K: Four BSF personnel killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along IB

According to sources, a BSF party was moving to a mound for holding night long naka late night when Pak Rangers opened fire. (File Photo) According to sources, a BSF party was moving to a mound for holding night long naka late night when Pak Rangers opened fire. (File Photo)

An Assistant Commandant was among four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel killed and three others injured in unprovoked firing by Pakistan from across the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Chamliyal area of Samba district on Tuesday night.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Assistant Commandant Jatinder Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ram Niwas and constable Hans Raj. The ceasefire violation comes days after the Pakistan Rangers held two flag meetings with the BSF and agreed to maintain ceasefire along the border.

Giving details of last night’s firing, sources said that a BSF party was moving to a mound for holding night long surveillance when the Pakistan Rangers opened fire. Three personnel died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries at a local hospital.

The firing lasted in the area for some time, sources said, adding that there is peace at the moment.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App