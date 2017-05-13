J&K: Two civilians dead in ceasefire violation by Pakistani forces in Rajouri

Ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector in Rajouri. (Image source: ANI) Ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector in Rajouri. (Image source: ANI)

Pakistani forces have violated ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday killing two civilians and injuring one. This latest ceasefire violation happened in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district. This is third ceasefire violation along Indo-Pak border in J&K in past three days.

According to news agency ANI, “J&K: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, heavy mortar shelling.”

On May 12, a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was injured as Pakistan violated the ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir. The ceasefire violation took place between 7-7:30 am in Arnia, to which the BSF retaliated immediately.

