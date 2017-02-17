J&K cabinet reshuffle: Senior PDP leader Basharat Bukhari resigns from Mehbooba Mufti govt

Minister of horticulture Syed Bashrat Ahmed Bukhari. (File) Minister of horticulture Syed Bashrat Ahmed Bukhari. (File)

Senior PDP leader Basharat Bukhari submitted his resignation from the council of ministers of J&K on Friday. Syed Bashrat Ahmed Bukhari was assigned the minister of horticulture in Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s cabinet. This was the first cabinet expansion in ten months after Mehbooba Mufti took charge as the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PDP had left vacant two of its Cabinet berths in April last year, and there were indications that the party will induct senior members into the Cabinet any time but the cabinet expansion was delayed due to the five-month long unrest in the Valley. Currently, PDP has 12 Ministers and BJP has 11 Ministers including, the Deputy Chief Minister and Sajjad Lone.

