J&K Cabinet expresses ‘deep anguish’ over killings

Srinagar: Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti. PTI Photo

Jammu and Kashmir’s PDP-BJP government on Tuesday expressed “deep anguish’’ over the loss of lives in the Valley. At a Cabinet meeting, it directed security agencies to “exercise maximum restraint” while handling law and order situations to prevent further losses. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti chaired the meeting. Her deputy, BJP’s Nirmal Singh, was not present at the meeting. A press release said that the Cabinet reviewed the security situation in the state and appealed to people of all shades of political opinion to help restore peace. It urged civil society and parents to counsel youth to stay away from violent protests “which, in spite of maximum restraint, can at times lead to fatal consequences’’. The Cabinet directed the administration to take effective measures and ensure that the public is not inconvenienced.

State BJP spokesman Sunil Sethi said they expected people to abide by the law: “It has to be two ways.” He said there have been videos of alleged excesses by some security personnel, but there have also been videos showing violent mobs heckling armed personnel. He said they stayed calm despite having guns.

