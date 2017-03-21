J&K bypolls: Farooq Abdullah files nomination from Srinagar

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah (File) Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah (File)

National conference patron and former Union minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday filed nomination papers from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, which goes to the polls on April 9. The seat got vacated after PDP MP Tariq Hameed Karra resigned from the PDP and as a Parliament member last September, blaming the PDP-BJP government for the killing of civilians in the protests that followed the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani.

Karra later joined the Congress. Flanked by his son Omar Abdullah, J&K Congress unit chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and former MP from Srinagar Tariq Karra, Farooq filed his nomination papers at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Farooq had lost 2014 Lok Sabha polls by a margin of 40,000 votes. The NC decided to field him as he enjoys good support in Srinagar and adjoining areas. Farooq Abdullah represented Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency from 2009 to 2014. PDP’s Nazir Ahmad Khan also filed his nomination papers from the Srinagar seat on Monday.

All booths sensitive

The Election Commission has declared all polling stations for Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha bypolls as hypersensitive and sensitive. “In the last elections, more than 40 polling stations were normal but this time all stations have been declared sensitive and hypersensitive,” Chief Electoral Officer Shantmanu said.

