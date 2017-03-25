J&K bypolls: EC puts govt appointments on hold

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

AHEAD OF bypolls in two Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir, the Election Commission of India (EC) has put on hold the appointment of 16 vice-chairmen of public sector enterprises. These appointments were made recently by the PDP-BJP government in the state. All the appointees are party leaders and functionaries of PDP, BJP and People’s Conference.

On March 10, opposition National Conference (NC) had lodged a complaint with the EC and called these appointments politically motivated and meant to influence voters in the run-up to the by-elections. Srinagar and Anantnag go to the polls on April 9 and 12, respectively. Confirming that the NC had written to poll panel, and that “ECI later sought a report from me”, Chief Electoral Officer of J&K, Shantmanu told The Indian Express that it was decided at a meeting on Thursday that the appointment of 16 private functionaries as vice-chairmen of different PSEs is “not appropriate” at this time.

“The orders have been put in abeyance till the bypolls are over,” he said. According to the government notification, these officials would have been entitled to a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 80,000, besides other allowances.

Additional forces sought

The J&K government has sought additional deployment of 254 companies of paramilitary forces for the smooth conduct of bypolls. According to officials, more than 34,000 CRPF personnel would be deployed in election-bound areas of four districts — Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian.

— Inputs from Sofi Ahsan

