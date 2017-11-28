J&K: BSF jawan shot by colleague in Bandipora

Jammu-Kashmir police has registered a case and is investigating the matter, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. Jammu-Kashmir police has registered a case and is investigating the matter, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

A BSF Jawan was allegedly shot by one of his colleagues in Bandipora’s Mader area after a reported scuffle. The jawan reportedly died after being fatally wounded in the firing. Jammu-Kashmir police has registered a case and is investigating the matter, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rajouri district last night as troops opened fire at Indian post along the Line of Control. “Pakistani troops resorted to firing in Jhangar forward area from 1845 hours to 1900 hours,” a senior police officer told PTI, adding that further details were awaited.

Last night’s violation of the ceasefire came after a lull of over a week in firing by Pakistani troops at Indian posts.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire for three consecutive days between November 15 and November 17 in Jammu and Poonch districts. An Army jawan was injured in the exchange of fire in Poonch.

On November 2, a BSF jawan was killed when Pakistan Rangers attacked a patrol party along the International Border in Samba district.

