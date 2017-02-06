J&K: BSF foils ‘stand-off attack’ by terrorists in Samba sector

ALERT Border Security Force on Monday foiled another ‘stand-off attack’ by a group of heavily armed terrorists along the international border in Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir. “The attack backed by unprovoked firing by Pakistani Rangers, which is second since Thursday, took place around 8.45 am when terrorists reached close to the international boundary from Pakistan side taking advantage of undulating ground and resorted to heavy firing by automatic weapons on forward BSF troops deployed on duty mound,” a BSF spokesperson said. “The BSF troops on the duty mound narrowly escaped the terrorist attack which was duly supported by heavy fire from Pakistani posts,” the spokesperson added.

Sources identified the affected BSF border out posts at Chillyari, Khora and Regal. The firing which included small arms fire and 51 mm mortars from Pakistan side came around 8.45 am and it continued till 9.30 am. The BSF gave a befitting reply. There has been no casualty or damage on the Indian side, sources added.

On February 2 also, a group of heavily armed terrorists after reaching close to the international border in Samba sector from Pakistan side had resorted to heavy attack on BSF troops deployed on a forward duty mound by firing three under barrel grenades and heavy volume of automatic weapons fire.

On January 11 last, Army troops had killed two terrorists along the Line of Control and foiled an infiltration attempt into Poonch from Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The infiltration attempt had come close on the heels of terror attack killing three labourers inside a GREF camp at Battal in Akhnoor.

