J&K: BSF constable among three killed in Pakistani shelling, PM Modi to visit valley tomorrow

Just a day before the scheduled visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu & Kashmir, a BSF constable and a couple were among three people killed, as Pakistani Rangers continued targeting forward Indian posts and civilian areas with mortar shells and small arms fire along the international border on Friday. Six others including a security forces personnel were also injured in the Pakistani shelling.

The shelling from across the border in R S Pura and Arnia sectors started around 3 am. The troubles had started along the international border in Bobbiyan area of Hiranagar sector in wee hours of Tuesday when BSF foiled an infiltration attempt by militants from Pakistan side. A BSF jawan was killed in the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan Rangers who opened fire to provide cover to militants.

BSF Constable Sitaram Upadhyay. (Source: ANI) BSF Constable Sitaram Upadhyay. (Source: ANI)

The three people killed in the Pakistani shelling on Friday were identified as Constable Sitaram Upadhayay from Jharkhand, Tarsem Lal, and his wife Manjit, both residents of Chandu Chak in R S Pura. The injured included ASI Desraj, Farooq Din of Jora Farm, Payara Lal of Shamka, and Seema Devi of Nai Basti, along with Harbans Lal and Raman Gupta, both from Trewa in Arnia sector.

Wife of slain BSF Constable Sitaram Upadhyay who lost his life in ceasefire violation in J&K. (Source: ANI) Wife of slain BSF Constable Sitaram Upadhyay who lost his life in ceasefire violation in J&K. (Source: ANI)

Pakistani troops resorted to firing and mortar shelling in Hiranagar and Samba sectors injuring a BSF constable P K Mishra and a civilian Daulat Ram in Bobbiyan area in early hours of Thursday. The BSF retaliated accordingly and the firing stopped after few hours. Sources said that while BSF has foiled four infiltration attempts along the international border since Saturday, in what is being seen as an increase in infiltration attempts along the border, ahead of the PM’s visit to the valley.

