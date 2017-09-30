J&K braid chopping: Police announce Rs 3 lakh reward

People protest against braid-cutting incidents in Kulgam on Tuesday. (Express Photo) People protest against braid-cutting incidents in Kulgam on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Despite Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s direction to police to constitute special investigation teams to probe braid cutting cases, more cases have been recorded across the Valley.

Nearly two dozen incidents of mysterious hair chopping have been reported from Kashmir, with nearly 15 incidents from Kulgam and Anantnag districts in the past couple of weeks.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for credible information to nab people behind the braid-chopping incidents. A spokesman said that a helpline has also been established so that people could inform and seek assistance with regard to any braid cutting incident. “To speed up the investigation process, Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have also been constituted in every district headquarters of the Valley,” the spokesman added.

“All district SSPs have also been directed to utilise their resources and intensify joint patrolling with the people of their respective jurisdictions to nab the culprits,” said the spokesman.

Residents of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday blocked the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway to protest against the braid chopping.

Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Younis Malik called an emergency meeting of magistrates, police officers and civil society members to discuss measures needed to tackle the situation and bring the culprits to book.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App