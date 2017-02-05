J&K: Boy dies, 5 injured in house collapse in Kishtwar

An 11-year-boy was today killed and five of his family members were injured when their house collapsed after a tree fell on it in a hamlet in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Following continuous rains since last 24 hours, a big tree got uprooted and fell on the house of Noor Maie Hohli in Devi Gole village in Bunjwah tehsil of Kishtwar district, police said.

“After hearing the screams, villagers and police personnel from nearby Devi Gole picket rushed to the spot and found that 5 persons managed to come out from the debris of the house but a boy was trapped,” said SSP Kishtwar Sandip Wazir.

“Despite hostile weather and wind storm, police and locals immediately started the rescue operation but could only retrieve the body of the boy identified as Mohd Yaseen. His family members are safe,” the officer added.