J&K: BJP MLA’s brother booked for comments against CM Mehbooba Mufti

BJP MLA from Basohli and former Forest Minister Choudhary Lal Singh’s younger brother Rajinder Singh alias Bubby has been booked for allegedly using derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti during a “Dogra Swabhiman Rally” in Kathua district Sunday.

“A case stands registered against him under Section 509 of Ranbir Penal Code and Sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act,” said Kathua SSP Shridhar Patil. “Police parties are looking for him.” While both Bubby and Lal Singh could not be contacted as they had switched off their mobile phones, sources said the case was registered on the directions of DGP S P Vaid.

Bubby, who was leading a group during a march led by his brother from Lakhanpur to Hiranagar Sunday, was captured on camera purportedly using abusive language against the CM and calling her names.

The purported remarks drew strong protests on social networking sites. Former CM and opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah uploaded a video clip of Bubby and tweeted, “This is absolutely unacceptable language used against @MehboobaMufti & is unequivocally condemned…”

On Sunday, Singh not only changed the name of Hindu Ekta Manch to Dogra Ekta Manch, but also asked villagers in Hiranagar subdivision to sit on dharna on rotation until the fulfillment of their demands regarding the Kathua rape-murder case. He also warned politicians in Jammu to respect the sentiments of people if they wanted their retain their leadership.

