J&K: BJP MLA’s brother arrested for remarks against CM Mehbooba Mufti

Sitting BJP MLA Choudhary Lal Singh had led a protest rally in Kathua last month. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Sitting BJP MLA Choudhary Lal Singh had led a protest rally in Kathua last month. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Sitting BJP MLA from Basohli and former Forest Minister Choudhary Lal Singh’s younger brother Rajinder Singh alias Bubby, who had been booked for allegedly using derogatory remarks against State Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at a rally in Kathua last month, was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police from Rajasthan on Sunday.

He has been arrested from Udaipur following inputs about his movement, said state’s Director General of Police Dr SP Vaid. Pointing out that Bubby had been constantly on the move from one place to another so as to evade arrest, state police chief said he was on way to Mumbai at the time of his apprehension.

Bubby was booked for allegedly using derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti during a Dogra Swabhiman Rally in Kathua district on May 20 under provisions of Section 509 of Ranbir Penal Code and Sections 66 and 67 of the IT Act. The police parties had been looking for him since then and recently, the police even issued a lookout notice for him.

Bubby, who was leading a group during the march led by his brother from Lakhanpur to Hiranagar Sunday, was captured on camera purportedly using abusive language against the CM and calling her names. The rally was led by his elder brother and sitting BJP MLA Choudhary Lal Singh to press the demand for CBI enquiry into the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Bakarwal girl in the forests of Rasana village in Kathua district.

The purported remarks drew strong protests on social networking sites. Former CM and opposition National Conference leader Omar Abdullah uploaded a video clip of Bubby and tweeted, “This is absolutely unacceptable language used against @MehboobaMufti & is unequivocally condemned.”

