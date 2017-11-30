J&K: BJP leader Farooq Ahmad’s house set on fire in Sopore

Unidentified persons on Wednesday set on fire a BJP leader’s newly-constructed vacant house in Sopore’s Dangerpora village — four kilometres from Sopore town. He was in his other residence at the time of the incident.

Locals confirmed that Farooq Ahmad’s house was set on fire. Ahmad is the BJP constituency in-charge at Sopore.

Ahmad said that on Wednesday evening, some unidentified people knocked on the main gate of his house and started hurling abuses at him for being part of the BJP. “I was scared and hence didn’t open the gate and remained inside the house. Later, I saw my newly-constructed house on fire. It was a group of three-four people who set my house on fire. Nobody was present in that house at the time, as it has been constructed recently,’’ he said.

BJP media incharge Altaf Thakur told The Indian Express that Farooq is a senior BJP leader in Sopore. “His new house was set on fire by three-four unidentified men. I have already told the senior BJP leadership and police about the incident,” he said.

A senior police officer said that police are investigating the case. In the first week of November, BJP youth wing leader Gowhar Bhat was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Shopian.

