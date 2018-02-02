J&K: Avalanche strikes Army post in Machhil, three soldiers killed

In December last year, two soldiers were killed in avalanche. In December last year, two soldiers were killed in avalanche.

Three Army personnel lost their lives while one was injured after an avalanche hit an Army post in Kupwara’s Machil Sector on Friday. “In an unfortunate incident of avalanche in Machhil sector, the Army lost three valiant soldiers,” an army official said. The bodies of the soldiers have been recovered, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

After a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Wednesday, a government agency had issued an avalanche warning in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment had warned of level-3 avalanche in higher reaches of Baramulla district and low danger warning of level-2 in Kupwara, Bandipore, Shopian and Kargil Districts,

In December last year, two soldiers were killed in an avalanche along the Line of Control in Kashmir’s Gurez sector. Lance Naik Marigendra Nath Pramanik and Sepoy Shiv Singh were part of an operational team which was serving in the formidable heights along the LoC and got swept away during a snow slide, along with another soldier, on December 11.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd