J&K avalanche: Four more bodies recovered, toll reaches 14

Search operations have been launched and almost seven soldiers have been rescued.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 27, 2017 12:00 pm
Four more bodies of missing soldiers have been recovered from the avalanche site in Bandipora district’s Gurez sector of Kashmir where an army camp was hit, taking the death toll to 14.

Search operations have been launched and almost eight soldiers have been rescued. According to army officials, the rescue team was hit by a fresh avalanche as they were headed to the sector.

Watch: Avalanches Hit Jammu & Kashmir’s Gurez Sector

Alerts warning of highly dangerous avalanches have been issued by the authorities in the northern state due to the region witnessing continuous snowfall since the past three days. The weather department has extended the avalanche warning till January 28.

Prayers for the deceased poured in as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar condoled the deaths of soldiers.

