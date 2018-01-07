J&K Avalanche: 11 bodies recovered from site, govt announces comepensation

Two people were rescued on Friday, and another person was found alive after several hours. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Two people were rescued on Friday, and another person was found alive after several hours. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Bodies of 10 missing people, and that of a BRO official, were recovered by rescue teams after two vehicles were swept by avalanches at Sadna top, on Kupwara-Tanghdar road, on Friday. Three people, including a seven-year-old boy, were rescued alive by the relief workers.

The vehicles were swept away after the area received a snowfall in the upper reaches. The vehicles were on way to Karnah from Kupwara when the mishap occurred. Two people were rescued on Friday, and another person was found alive after several hours. The body of a Border Road Organisation (BRO) officer was also retrieved from the snow — he was reportedly swept away while on duty to clear snow from the stretch of the road.

The bodies were sent to homes of the deceased after completion of legal formalities, officials said. Minister for Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Javaid Mustafa Mir, directed that movement of traffic should be restricted on vulnerable roads in the event of adverse weather predictions. Jammu and Kashmir government announced relief of Rs 4 lakh for civilians killed in the avalanche.

The minister also announced a compensation of Rs 12,600 each to the injured, the PTI reported, quoting an official spokesperson of the state government. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed grief and sorrow over the incident and directed the Kupwara district administration to ensure all possible medical assistance to the injured.

