J&K Assembly passes budget, focus on expenditure reforms

With a 20 per cent step up over the last year’s budget of Rs 79,472 crore, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly here on Saturday passed a Rs 95,666.97 crore budget for the year 2018-19 with a voice vote. The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill 2018 was moved by Finance Minister Dr Haseeb Drabu, who linked it with wide-ranging expenditure reforms to ensure checks and balances for efficient fiscal management and speed up spending to make productive use of resources. Drabu had on January 11 presented the budget proposals for 2018-19 in the House, comprising a revenue component of Rs 51,244.72 crore and capital component of Rs 44,422.24 crore.

Enumerating the fiscal reforms factored in the Appropriation Bill, Drabu said the Finance and the Planning, Development and Monitoring Developments will release both Revenue and Capital budget to all the administrative departments within two weeks of the passage of the Appropriation Bill. He said the administrative departments will, in turn, ensure release of funds to the subordinate offices within four weeks of their receipt, failing which these funds shall be deemed to have been transferred to the intended Drawing and Disbursing Officers on the dates they ought to have been released by the administrative departments /Controlling Officers.

“Planning Development and Monitoring Department shall ensure that all plan allocations to be made in the next fiscal bear proper classification, indicating, name of the work/scheme against detailed Head-115 Works,” he said, adding that in the absence of the schematic classification, the relevant Capex release shall be deemed as invalid and not open to operationalisation.

