J&K: Arun Jaitley visits forward posts, reviews security

Arun Jaitley in Rampur sector of North Kashmir on Friday. PTI photo Arun Jaitley in Rampur sector of North Kashmir on Friday. PTI photo

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley held a detailed security review meeting with top Army officials at 15 Corps headquarters on Friday.

Army chief General Bipin Rawat attended the meeting, during which the situation at the Line of Control and south Kashmir was discussed.

Jaitley also visited forward posts along the LoC in North Kashmir’s Uri sector and interacted with troops guarding the area.

An Army spokesman said that Jaitley visited forward areas in Rampur sector. “He was accompanied by the GOC of Baramulla based division Major General R P Kalita. The defence minister interacted with the troops and praised their grit, determination and selfless service to the nation,’’ he said. “He also reiterated the need to maintain strict vigil at all times to thwart any nefarious designs of forces inimical to national interests.”

Jaitley later tweeted, “Had a meeting with senior commanders & troops at a forward post along the LoC, and reviewed security situation.

The aggressive domination and readiness of troops for befitting response to any misadventure by enemy is very satisfying.”

On Thursday Jaitley held a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, during which issues related to the state came up for discussion.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now