J&K: Arun Jaitley meets Mehbooba Mufti to discuss security, funding issues

Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (File Photo) Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (File Photo)

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who also holds the Defence portfolio, discussed in detail issues related to security and funding to Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at her Fairview residence here on Thursday morning. According to sources, officials said Mehbooba discussed the process of releasing of funds to the state, particularly under the Prime Minister’s Developmental Plan, and sought timely and periodic release of funds, sources said. “The Chief Minister apprised the Union Minister of the huge losses suffered by local business units, particularly the ones started by young entrepreneurs, during last year’s unrest and sought restructuring of credit facility to them,” an official said.

Later, Jaitley left to attend the GST Council meeting. He arrived in Kashmir on Wednesday and chaired a high-level security meeting at the 15 Corps headquarters.

