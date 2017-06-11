J&K: Army school sacks teacher, staff resign in protest

Representational Image/ File Photo Representational Image/ File Photo

A majority of the staff at an Army school in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sharifabad has submitted their resignations following the sacking of a teacher for calling Hizbul Mujahideen militant Sabzar Ahmad Bhat a “martyr”. “They have submitted their resignations but I have not recommended their resignations…,” Army Goodwill School principal Shahida Khan told The Sunday Express. Twenty-nine of the school’s 37 staff members have put in their papers. Teachers claimed that they were asked to chant

‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Hind’ at the morning assembly after Sabzar’s killing. A teacher said earlier they were told that there would be no classes for class IX students after they had protested when Sabzar was killed. “When we inquired about the reason, we were told that the students had written ‘we want azadi’…’’ the teacher said.

Another teacher said that Lt Col Anoop Kutyal and Major Sapnil Barwa, who led a counseling team, accused them of failure after counseling the students. “One of our colleagues Mudasir (Abdullah Bhat) tried to explain the situation to the officers and said ‘jis din Sabzar shaheed hua’ (the day Sabzar was martyred),’’ he said. Mudasir said that he had just tried to explain the incident. “I did not do anything wrong,’’ he said. Army officials could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

