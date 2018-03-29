J&K: Army personnel injured in Pakistan shelling in Nowshera

Rajouri: Smoke billowing out from the hills after shelling from Pakistan side at Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. PTI Photo Rajouri: Smoke billowing out from the hills after shelling from Pakistan side at Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. PTI Photo

AN army personnel was injured on Thursday evening as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on forward Indian positions in Rajouri district’s Laam area of Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Identifying the injured soldier as Naik T.S. Raman, sources said that he was evacuated to army hospital at Rajouri. Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of fire lasted for nearly half an hour.

Meanwhile, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire in Kerni area of Poonch distict also. The Indian troops retaliated, sources said, adding that there have been no report of any damage on the Indian side so far.

