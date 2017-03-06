J&K: Army jawan shoots himself dead

This is the second instance of a security personnel committing suicide on the border in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in the past nine days. This is the second instance of a security personnel committing suicide on the border in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in the past nine days.

A 35-year-old army jawan shot himself to death with his service weapon while on duty along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, in the second instance of a trooper committing suicide on the border in the past nine days. Roshan Singh, a Sepoy of the Rastriya Rifles, committed suicide by shooting himself while on duty along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishnagati belt in Poonch district yesterday, a senior Army officer said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Singh, who hails from Punjab, had joined the army 14 years ago. Police have registered a case and started investigation. The army has also ordered a Court of Inquiry into the case, the officer said. This is the second instance of a security personnel committing suicide on the border in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in the past nine days.

On February 25, BSF Constable Pramodh Kumar, who was guarding a forward post along the LoC in Poonch district, committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle.