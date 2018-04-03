J&K: Army jawan killed, four others injured in Pakistan shelling along LoC

Sepoy Mustapure Shubham Suryakant (20) belonged to Village Konerwadi, Chatori Tehsil, District Parbhani, Maharashtra and is survived by his mother Shrimati Sunita. Sepoy Mustapure Shubham Suryakant (20) belonged to Village Konerwadi, Chatori Tehsil, District Parbhani, Maharashtra and is survived by his mother Shrimati Sunita.

An Army jawan was killed and four others including a lieutenant were injured when Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and shelled mortars at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

“Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics & mortars from 0700 hours in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control (LC). Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively,” Army said in an official release.

“However, in the exchange of fire, Sepoy Mustapure Shubham Suryakant was grievously injured and succumbed to his injuries. Sepoy Mustapure Shubham Suryakant, aged 20 years, belonged to Village Konerwadi, Chatori Tehsil, District Parbhani, Maharashtra and is survived by his mother Shrimati Sunita. Sepoy Mustapure Shubham Suryakant was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” read the statement.

A lieutenant and two junior commissioned officers were among the injured. They were evacuated to command hospital in Udhampur district for specialized treatment.

This is for the third straight day that Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire and targeted forward posts and villages in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri. And with the latest killing, the death toll in the Pakistani shelling along the LoC this year has gone up to 27.

The dead included 13 security personnel and five members of a family who lost their lives when a shell hit their house in Balakote sector of Poonch district on March 18. Pakistan troops have violated ceasefire along the LoC and IB over 650 times this year.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd