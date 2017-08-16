Latest news
Jammu-Kashmir: Army guns down Lashkar commander Ayub Lelhari in Pulwama

The incident took place days after Army killed Hizbul Mujahideen chief Yasin Yatoo alias Mehmood Ghaznavi in a gunbattle at Awneera village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

In a major success for the Army in the Valley, the commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Ayub Lelhari, was on Wednesday gunned down in an encounter at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. The gun battle between security forces and terrorists at Kakpora’s Banderpora in Pulwama began in the evening. However, within few minutes, the forces killed Lelhari.

The incident took place days after Army killed Hizbul Mujahideen chief Yasin Yatoo alias Mehmood Ghaznavi in a gunbattle at Awneera village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Yatoo’s killing was a big blow to the Hizbul after the death of Burhan Wani last year.

Lelhari’s killing is a big set back for Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kashmir.

More details awaited.

