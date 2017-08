Security forces on Monday foiled an infiltration bid by gunning down five terrorists in Machil sector in Jammu and Kashmir (File) Security forces on Monday foiled an infiltration bid by gunning down five terrorists in Machil sector in Jammu and Kashmir (File)

Security forces on Monday foiled an infiltration bid by gunning down five terrorists in Machil sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Heavy weapons were recovered from the slain terrorist.

This happened a day after the Jammu and Kashmir police confirmed Lashkar’s involvement in the Amarnath Yatra attack and arrested three people in connection with the case.

– More details awaiting

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd