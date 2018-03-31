J&K: Another SPO shot at in Anantnag’s Khanabal area, shifted to hospital

An SPO was shot at in Anantnag’s Khanabal area on Saturday. (Source: Express photo) An SPO was shot at in Anantnag’s Khanabal area on Saturday. (Source: Express photo)

Two days after a special police officer (SPO) was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, another SPO was shot at in Khanabal town in Anantnag on Saturday. He was shifted to a hospital after the attack. On Thursday, militants had fired on SPO Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh inside his residence at Katsoo in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district, said police.

While Sheikh was killed on spot, his wife Fareeda sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. READ: Militants gun down SPO in Anantnag; Army patrol in Shopian attacked

